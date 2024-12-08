Castleark Management LLC Sells 5,450 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $216,257.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,814,580.70. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $324,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,332.40. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,260 shares of company stock valued at $768,057 in the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.79. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $71.97 and a 1-year high of $121.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 112.30% and a negative net margin of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $128.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 126.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

