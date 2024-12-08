Castleark Management LLC Takes $3.99 Million Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Halozyme Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $48.40 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $65.53. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

HALO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $590,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares in the company, valued at $39,988,802.96. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,425,000. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

