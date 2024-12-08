Castleark Management LLC Takes Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 253,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.48% of IMAX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 23.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in IMAX in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 19.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 78,333.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $25.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.71 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMAX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

