Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 70.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRUP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Trupanion from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In other news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 11,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $631,548.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,834. The trade was a 19.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $105,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,926,789.71. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,482 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $53.46 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

