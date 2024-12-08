Centiva Capital LP Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 8.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Williams Trading boosted their target price on Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.53. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.85%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

