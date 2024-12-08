Centiva Capital LP Invests $535,000 in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Eugene Nonko sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,488,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,550,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,058,963.30. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MediaAlpha Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82 and a beta of 1.10. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $259.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.96 million. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

