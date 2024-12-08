Centiva Capital LP Invests $555,000 in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 363.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 110.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $251.21 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $268.34. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25,146.15 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.77 and a 200 day moving average of $164.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.47, for a total value of $11,416,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,225 shares in the company, valued at $49,617,150.75. The trade was a 18.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $10,179,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,583,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,348,370.63. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,097,063 shares of company stock valued at $393,287,959. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Carvana from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.94.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

