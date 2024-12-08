Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Crown by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 172.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $725,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,678 shares in the company, valued at $54,524,572.94. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $96,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,734.40. This trade represents a 7.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,006 shares of company stock worth $2,478,049. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Trading Down 1.3 %

CCK opened at $88.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.11 and its 200-day moving average is $87.32. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.11, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $98.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Crown had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crown from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $110.00 target price on Crown in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.62.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

