Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.07% of National Vision as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Vision in the second quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in National Vision by 44.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 64.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

EYE stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $884.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.15, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

