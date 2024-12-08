Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 32,039 Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,039 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth about $485,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,022,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,323,000 after purchasing an additional 474,099 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at $830,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FULT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

FULT opened at $21.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $22.49.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.00 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

About Fulton Financial

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.