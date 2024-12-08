Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $155.27 and last traded at $155.97. Approximately 2,450,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 7,608,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $278.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.45.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.65%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

