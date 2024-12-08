Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Price

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,464.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,279.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,333.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,315.82. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $965.69 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $75.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $29,659,098.16. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total transaction of $4,205,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,300. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 275.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

