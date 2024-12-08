CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives $29.00 Average PT from Analysts

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNX. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $2,010,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 401,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,794.20. This represents a 22.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,069 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth $951,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at $916,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 12.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,607,000 after acquiring an additional 202,890 shares during the period. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth about $2,338,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNX opened at $36.82 on Friday. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $424.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.33 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

