Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:CIBN)

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.

CIBN opened at $18.66 on Friday. Community Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30.

Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter.

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

