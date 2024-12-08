Contrasting Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) and Toro (NASDAQ:TORO)

Profitability

This table compares Top Ships and Toro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top Ships N/A N/A N/A Toro 176.49% 17.16% 10.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Top Ships and Toro”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top Ships $56.37 million 0.60 $6.07 million N/A N/A Toro $78.47 million 0.56 $140.64 million $1.06 2.20

Toro has higher revenue and earnings than Top Ships.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

6.7% of Top Ships shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Toro shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Top Ships shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Top Ships has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toro has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Toro beats Top Ships on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company’s tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

About Toro

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

