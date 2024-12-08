Contrasting Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) & Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Brookfield Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments 37.79% 15.00% 8.52% Brookfield Asset Management 49.69% 85.03% 61.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vinci Partners Investments and Brookfield Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brookfield Asset Management 2 5 5 0 2.25

Earnings and Valuation

Vinci Partners Investments presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.07%. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus target price of $53.46, indicating a potential downside of 7.11%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than Brookfield Asset Management.

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Brookfield Asset Management”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $91.03 million 6.09 $44.19 million $0.62 16.61 Brookfield Asset Management $4.06 billion 5.95 $451.00 million $1.13 50.93

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments. Vinci Partners Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Vinci Partners Investments has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Asset Management has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 103.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Asset Management pays out 134.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vinci Partners Investments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.1% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. 49.3% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats Vinci Partners Investments on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors. In addition, its private equity business offers industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors; and real estate business, which includes housing, logistics, hospitality, science and innovation, office, and retail sectors. Further, it provides credit business; and insurance solution in the reinsurance, annuities, operating platform, and investment solutions sectors. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

