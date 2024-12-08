Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COO. StockNews.com upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

NASDAQ COO opened at $98.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $82.69 and a one year high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at $18,267,624.69. This trade represents a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The trade was a 24.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 194.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 32,260 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $1,150,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 40,609 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

