Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Copa were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 118,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 294,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after acquiring an additional 112,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.83.

Copa Price Performance

Shares of CPA opened at $89.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The transportation company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.02. Copa had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $854.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Copa’s payout ratio is 42.59%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

