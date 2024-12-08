CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Has $423,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 0.5% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the third quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This represents a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total value of $247,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,140.99. This trade represents a 16.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 342,750 shares of company stock worth $73,356,824. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.33.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $243.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $282.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.84 and a 52-week high of $248.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.82.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

