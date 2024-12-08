Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 92.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,712 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Cummins by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $379.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.52 and a 12-month high of $382.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $348.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.04, for a total transaction of $57,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,503.12. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,531. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $294.00 to $408.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.15.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

