CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Acquired by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $711,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 36.6% during the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 60,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 527.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,211,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,386,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,485,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $323.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,197.16 and a beta of 1.13. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $198.01 and a 52 week high of $333.32.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $306.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.37.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

