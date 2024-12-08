David B. Foshee Sells 15,175 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) VP David B. Foshee sold 15,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $398,647.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,995.46. The trade was a 6.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Interface Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.09.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. Interface had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Interface

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.80%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Interface by 499.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TILE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Interface from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

