Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $4.93 Million Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.48.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Principal Financial Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -324.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

