Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 1,634 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Prudential Financial by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 921,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,621,000 after purchasing an additional 86,604 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 53.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 234,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 81,730 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 101,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,193,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE PRU opened at $126.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 537,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,780,293 shares in the company, valued at $133,465,780.56. This represents a 12.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.42.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

