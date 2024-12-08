Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 1,660 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,548,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $822,000. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $839,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,768.41. This trade represents a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $231,570.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,729,288.75. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,788 shares of company stock worth $5,613,814. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $208.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.19 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

