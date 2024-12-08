Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 527 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,195,000 after acquiring an additional 425,768 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in Dover by 110.0% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 583,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,216,000 after purchasing an additional 305,436 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 5.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,676,000 after purchasing an additional 149,378 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 313.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 191,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,647,000 after buying an additional 144,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $17,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $201.46 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $142.44 and a 52-week high of $208.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.90.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

