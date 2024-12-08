Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 633 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard during the third quarter worth $50,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seaboard during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Seaboard by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Seaboard in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Seaboard Stock Down 2.6 %

Seaboard stock opened at $2,586.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -786.23 and a beta of 0.35. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $2,531.31 and a 52 week high of $3,796.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($153.44) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is -273.56%.

Seaboard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.