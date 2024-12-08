Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in DraftKings by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,410,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,196,000 after buying an additional 3,269,932 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,467,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,509,000 after buying an additional 826,626 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in DraftKings by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,777,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,518,000 after buying an additional 441,975 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,643,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,039,000 after buying an additional 1,476,003 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,905,000 after buying an additional 870,789 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.04.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $26,544,290.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,581.92. The trade was a 82.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $137,730.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,631,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,002,452.43. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 735,246 shares of company stock worth $29,902,158 over the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Price Performance

DraftKings stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.29 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

