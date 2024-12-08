Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,593 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for approximately 2.8% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,061,244 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,213,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,005 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,892,898 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $474,660,000 after purchasing an additional 817,240 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,060,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,413,000 after purchasing an additional 767,912 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,051,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $326,571,000 after purchasing an additional 591,178 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,852,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,720,000 after purchasing an additional 546,542 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $83.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

