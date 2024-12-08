Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBWB stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $44.56 and a one year high of $71.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

