DF Dent & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,920 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 28.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,013,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,678,000 after buying an additional 1,108,134 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $2,274,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of EQT by 35.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,677,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,455,000 after purchasing an additional 437,602 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $48,817,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of EQT by 71.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. The trade was a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $48.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.14.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.