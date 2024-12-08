DF Dent & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 121.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $74.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $74.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $61,975,240.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,136,890.88. This trade represents a 31.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $12,391,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,760. This trade represents a 92.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

