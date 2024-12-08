DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,971,494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $477,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,028 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,592,000 after acquiring an additional 82,439 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.6% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 46.9% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 556,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 177,579 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.94. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 171,744 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $9,873,562.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,786 shares in the company, valued at $45,059,857.14. This trade represents a 17.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,860 shares of company stock worth $20,231,558. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.