DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $280,000 Stock Position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,001 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,619,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,625,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 13,345 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 6.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 30.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 45,692 shares during the period. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Shore Bancshares

In related news, Director Konrad Wayson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,326.04. This represents a 5.97 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Shore Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SHBI

Shore Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

About Shore Bancshares

(Free Report)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.