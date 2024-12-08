DF Dent & Co. Inc. Takes $142,000 Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,012 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 85.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 876,987 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 403,175 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 16.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,215 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 32.8% during the third quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,759 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 302,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on 3D Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on 3D Systems from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

DDD opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $393.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.64. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

