DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) CFO Sells $499,920.00 in Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) CFO Matt Steinfort sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,699,920. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:DOCN opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.76.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.64 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 32.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,397,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,449,000 after purchasing an additional 345,119 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,712,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,620,000 after acquiring an additional 307,162 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 27.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,965,000 after acquiring an additional 257,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 152.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 226,900 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

