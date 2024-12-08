Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires 12,815 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,179 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Grupo Financiero Galicia makes up 1.3% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 12.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.5% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GGAL. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.53. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $60.58.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

