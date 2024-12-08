Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires 5,936 Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in BAE Systems were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BAE Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of BAE Systems by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 109,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 99.0% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

BAE Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average is $67.76. BAE Systems plc has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $72.81.

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.6333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th.

BAE Systems Profile

(Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.