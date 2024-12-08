Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires New Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 578.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 59,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 50,471 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 115.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,411,000 after buying an additional 168,005 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 64.3% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 73,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $110.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.95 and a 200-day moving average of $109.74. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.14 and a twelve month high of $114.07.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.
