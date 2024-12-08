Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys Shares of 50,029 Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned 0.33% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ PFM opened at $47.74 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $729.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.