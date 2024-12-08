Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $4.28 Million Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 899,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,641,000 after acquiring an additional 53,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 1.4 %

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $277.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.56 and a 200-day moving average of $243.35. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.34. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $162.93 and a one year high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

