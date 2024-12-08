Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 371 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,653,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,087,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282,662 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,212,164,000 after buying an additional 610,635 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,398,000 after buying an additional 1,082,837 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,563,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,700,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF opened at $95.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.44. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.02 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.292 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

