DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.31. Approximately 11,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 14,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
