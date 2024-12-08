DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.31. Approximately 11,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 14,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTF. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,819,000. Hara Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 462,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 100,075 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the third quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the second quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

