Dunhill Financial LLC Has $231,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,367 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 55,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 34,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in Starbucks by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 37,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,975,542.96. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $100.11 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $103.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.85. The firm has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.72%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

