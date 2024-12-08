Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.48.

Shares of DT stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,905. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. This trade represents a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,500. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Dynatrace by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,350,000 after buying an additional 64,999 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Dynatrace by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

