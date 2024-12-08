eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,262 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 90.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 88.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 61,115 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 28,604 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 794.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 70,616 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 62,719 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $1,307,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 234.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,534 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 127,991 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY opened at $63.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $355,556.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,575,066.07. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. The trade was a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,641 shares of company stock worth $3,370,974. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

