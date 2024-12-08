Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Enstar Group Price Performance
Shares of ESGR opened at $325.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.49. Enstar Group has a 52-week low of $262.54 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.65.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enstar Group
About Enstar Group
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enstar Group
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.