Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the insurance provider's stock.

Shares of ESGR opened at $325.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.49. Enstar Group has a 52-week low of $262.54 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 640.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 22,761 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Enstar Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 412,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

