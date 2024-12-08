EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,593 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 238,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 202,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Danaher by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.16.

DHR stock opened at $230.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $215.68 and a one year high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $166.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.61%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

