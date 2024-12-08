EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.57 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,405,000 after acquiring an additional 264,466 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.8% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $209,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,917.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $470,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $304.56 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.12 and a 12 month high of $309.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $124.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.12. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.91.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 38,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $11,692,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,781,200. This trade represents a 54.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

