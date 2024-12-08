EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $132.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.10. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $106.97 and a 52 week high of $135.07.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

